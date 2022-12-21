VTech® and LeapFrog® Toys Collect Over 80 Industry Awards

New Standout Holiday Toys Selected by Trusted Parenting Websites, Notable Industry Award Programs and Major Retailers

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday lineups have received more than 80 industry awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. Many new products received multiple awards across various toy testing programs and holiday lists, including VTech products My First Kidi™ Smartwatch, Level Up Gaming Chair™ and DJ Beat Boxer™, and from LeapFrog, My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™, Magic Adventures Microscope™ and LeapPods Max.

"It's wonderful to have so many new VTech and LeapFrog toys recognized by respected toy industry and parenting experts," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Awards can be a great snapshot of what is topping kids' wish lists, and we love that our toys can bring joy to children this holiday season."

Additional details about award-winning VTech and LeapFrog products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. Highlights of award wins to date include:

VTech

My First Kidi™ Smartwatch

Good Housekeeping Best New Toy Awards

Clamour Influencer Choice List

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Level Up Gaming Chair™

The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

Good Housekeeping Best New Toy Awards

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

DJ Beat Boxer™

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language), Fall Award

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Marble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™

Good Housekeeping Best New Toy Awards

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

KidiGo® NexTag™

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Smart Chart Medical Kit™

The Toy Insider "STEM 10"

PAL (Play Advances Language), Fall Award

PAL (Play Advances Language), Top 10 Toys: Toddler

LeapFrog

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Speech Builder Award

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language), Fall Award

PAL (Play Advances Language), Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Walmart Top Toy List

Magic Adventures Microscope™

The Toy Insider "STEM 10"

Romper Toy Box Awards

Academics' Choice Brain Toy Award

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

The Toy Authority's People's Play Award Winner, Educational Toy

LeapPods Max

Academics' Choice Brain Toy Award

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Best Sensory Toy Award

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language), Fall Award

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Interactive Learning Easel

Good Housekeeping Best New Toy Awards

Clamour Influencer Choice List

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™

The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Wooden AlphaPup™

Parents Best Toys

PAL (Play Advances Language), Fall Award

PAL (Play Advances Language), Top 10 Toys: Toddler

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

