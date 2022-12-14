Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NANJING, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, Tuniu received a notification letter (the "Deficiency Notice") from the Nasdaq dated September 19, 2022 indicating that the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") was below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from November 29 through December 12, 2022, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

