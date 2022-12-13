Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) tool Ensures Efficient Tracking of Medication for Improved Care of Individuals by Support Professionals for Increased Transparency in the Documentation Process

Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) tool Ensures Efficient Tracking of Medication for Improved Care of Individuals by Support Professionals for Increased Transparency in the Documentation Process

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing electronic health solutions to agencies and providers in the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, offers a comprehensive medication administration system for tracking health and medication data of individuals for improved outcomes.

The Medication Administration Record (MAR) module reflects a daily view of upcoming medications, with navigation features to immediately identify missed medications or scheduled passes, and enter comments if changes occur. It includes vital information including known allergies, diagnoses, and medical contacts. The tool's simple color-coded theme highlights scheduled medications to allow quick entry of records. Therap's mobile app for both Android and iOS includes the MAR feature enabling users to record administrations and view a current window of medications or upcoming scheduled medicines.

The MAR module interfaces with First Databank (FDB) — the leading integrated drug database of the US, linking detailed information to prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and prescribed medical supplies. Support professionals utilize the 'Drug Lookup' feature to identify and link entries, providing easy access to information like medication image, indications, dosage details, precautions, side effects and manufacturer's information for each drug. This knowledge and access helps providers to reduce medication errors as well as identify adverse drug reactions.

MAR works in conjunction with the Medication History tool that helps providers to keep records of medications, including detailed information on side effects, drug-allergy reactions, and drug-drug interactions. Additionally, Therap also features a Pharmacy Interface module that allows providers to receive Direct Messages containing medication or treatment information of an individual from a pharmacy. Users can generate Medication History forms for individuals using data from the received messages while maintaining the individual's medication schedule and tracking them using the MAR module. Together, the Medication tools serve to improve client outcomes, quality of service, and accountability for providers while facilitating transparency and accountability in the documentation process.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services