Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® Announces 2023 Spring Scholarship Winners

Awards support students in their pursuits of manufacturing careers
ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the Foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l. (FMA) announced that 30 students will be receiving scholarships for the upcoming 2023 spring semester.
This year, thanks to generous donations and grants from across the metal fabrication industry and beyond, NBT is awarding a total of $45,000 to support tuition, book and school fee costs.
"We are pleased to be providing scholarships to enable these students to pursue their passion in manufacturing," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "We hope that this gives them the foundation to become lifelong contributors to this dynamic industry."
Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than $1.3 million to over 675 students to pursue manufacturing careers across the United States. To learn more about scholarship opportunities, as well as past recipients, please visit: https://www.nutsandboltsfoundation.org/scholarships
2023 SPRING AWARD WINNERS
Dylan Berguson, Jersey Shore, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Kayla Berry, Waldorf, Md., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Casey Campbell, Kennerdell, Pa., Engineering Design Technologies, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Ryder Collupy, Watertown, Wis., Electrical Engineering Technology, Madison Area Technical College
Caleb Coots, Tioga, Pa., Metal Fabrication Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Jacqueline Fisher, Roselle, Ill., Mechanical Engineering, Iowa State University
Michael Fuccile, Conyngham, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Jared Gonding, Roswell, Ga., Welding, Georgia Trade School
Leah Griesmer, Broadview Heights, Ohio, Mechanical Engineering, University of Cincinnati
Matthew Haley, Roseville, Mich., Mechanical Engineering, Oakland University
Victoria Hohol, Colgate, Wis., CNC Set-Up / Operator, Moraine Park Technical College
Chad Holt, Elmwood Park, Ill., Automation / Robotics / Mechatronics, College of Lake County
Tyler Kleinsasser, Huron, S.D., Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Albert Ly, Franklin Park, Ill., Engineering Technology / Mechatronics, Illinois Institute of Technology
William Makovsky, Coplay, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Sergio Martinez, Oceanside, Calif., Mechanical Engineering, Grand Canyon University
Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Michael Montilla, River Grove, Ill., Engineering Technology / Mechanical Design, Triton College
Kevin Potthast, Des Peres, Mo., Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering, Purdue University
Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y., Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Stephanie Ressel, Starkville, Miss., Aerospace Engineering, Mississippi State University
Jakob Ripp, Middleton, Wis., Metal Fabrication / Welding, Madison Area Technical College
Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., Design Engineering Technology, Trine University
Lucas Simon, Colgate, Wis., Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin
Lauryn Stauffer, Bath, Pa., Automation Engineering Technology: Robotics and Automation, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Jack Stump, York, Pa., Machine Tool Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Jared Svetlev, Saint Joseph, Mich., Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University
Jason Theodore, Williamsport, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Niles Walter, Chiloquin, Ore., Mechanical Engineering, Oregon Institute of Technology
Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology
About The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International
The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International (FMA) a professional organization with more than 2,500 members working together to improve the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and the FABTECH® trade show. The official publications of FMA include The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, The WELDER®, The FABRICATOR en Español, Canadian Metalworking®, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding®. Learn more at fmamfg.org.
