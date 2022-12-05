NYC Divorce Lawyer Val Kleyman Explains If You Should Spend Holidays Together with Your Ex For The Kids.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq, a NYC divorce lawyer and partner at the Kleyman Law Firm, released a new article addressing if it's a good idea to spend holidays together with your ex when you no longer live together for the benefit of the children in common.

According to Kleyman, whether a parent should spend the holidays with their ex is a question that goes through many people's minds this time of the year. "The most important thing to consider is not to put yourself in a situation where you may not be safe, will feel harassed or embarrassed. The second most important thing is to ensure that an argument or a fight with your ex will not happen during the holidays and in front of the children. If the parents are going through a high-conflict situation with each other, or if their ability to make it through the holidays without a fight is not certain, it would be best to not spend the holidays together," says Kleyman.

On the other hand, if the parents are amicable, it could even be beneficial for the children to see both parents together for the holidays. In his article, Val Kleyman, a NYC divorce lawyer who is no stranger to high conflict divorce and contested custody disputes, suggests that the children will usually be happier having both of their parents around during holidays as it reinforces the idea that the children will be a priority no matter what. "While it may not be the most comfortable of situations, it is always important to have the grown-ups make sacrifices for the children and not have the children make sacrifices for their parents, especially regarding the holidays. The children will not have to transfer homes in the middle of the festivities, so they can focus on enjoying themselves surrounded by both parents that love them and observe that both parents can set aside their differences at least for a short while to focus on them."

Val Kleyman, Esq. is a NYC divorce lawyer at the Kleyman Law Firm, handling contested divorce and family law matters. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, NY. For more info go to https://nyc-divorcelawyer.com, email: vkleyman@kleymanfirm.com or call 212-401-1977.

