Neptune Flood Names Matt Duffy Chief Risk Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood Incorporated announced today that Matthew Duffy has been named Chief Risk Officer. Matt has spent the last eighteen months as Neptune's Director of Risk Management & Internal Audit.

"Matt has been instrumental in helping develop the next generation of our AI risk engine, Triton, and in building a risk apparatus that will help Neptune manage its next phase of growth," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune's President & CEO. "This is the second time I've had the pleasure of working with Matt. It's rare to find a talent who works tirelessly and is dedicated to perfection."

Matt is a highly credentialed risk professional, including holding the following: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA); Financial Risk Manager (FRM); Project Management Professional (PMP); Project Management Institute–Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP); and, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

Prior to joining Neptune, Matt worked for eight years at Bank OZK and its predecessor C1 Bank in a variety of risk roles, including as Enterprise Risk Officer and ultimately as Executive Vice President, Director of Enterprise Technology Solutions. He was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal "40 Under 40" in 2020.

Matt is a graduate of Eckerd College, where he earned All-American honors, and is a former professional soccer player for Carlisle United F.C. in England.

About Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

