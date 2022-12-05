GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 29.7%. Total seats increased 29.2% and the number of departures increased by 26.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 28.5% and the load factor was 81.3%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 19.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 18.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 22.1% and seats increased by 24.8%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 350 million, the demand (RPK) was 269 million and international load factor was 76.9%.

November/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Nov/22 Nov/21 % Var. 11M22 11M21 % Var. LTM22 LTM21 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 18,212 14,400 26.5 % 181,043 116,215 55.8 % 199,001 130,827 52.1 % Seats (thousand) 3,189 2,468 29.2 % 31,566 20,386 54.8 % 34,700 22,978 51.0 % ASK (million) 3,524 2,716 29.7 % 36,472 23,471 55.4 % 40,016 26,597 50.5 % RPK (million) 2,867 2,231 28.5 % 29,274 19,242 52.1 % 32,176 21,773 47.8 % Load factor 81.3 % 82.1 % -0.8 p.p 80.3 % 82.0 % -1.7 p.p 80.4 % 81.9 % -1.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,516 1,997 26.0 % 24,551 16,279 50.8 % 27,078 18,354 47.5 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 17,414 14,257 22.1 % 175,383 116,072 51.1 % 193,179 130,684 47.8 % Seats (thousand) 3,050 2,444 24.8 % 30,596 20,363 50.3 % 33,702 22,955 46.8 % ASK (million) 3,174 2,655 19.6 % 33,873 23,410 44.7 % 37,353 26,535 40.8 % RPK (million) 2,597 2,188 18.7 % 27,129 19,199 41.3 % 29,981 21,730 38.0 % Load factor 81.8 % 82.4 % -0.6 p.p 80.1 % 82.0 % -1.9 p.p 80.3 % 81.9 % -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,411 1,981 21.7 % 23,757 16,264 46.1 % 26,262 18,339 43.2 % International GOL

















Departures 798 143 NM 5,660 143 NM 5,822 143 NM Seats (thousand) 139 23 NM 970 23 NM 997 23 NM ASK (million) 350 61 NM 2,599 61 NM 2,663 61 NM RPK (million) 269 43 NM 2,144 43 NM 2,196 43 NM Load factor 76.9 % 70.2 % 0.1 p.p 82.5 % 1 0.2 p.p 82.5 % 70.2 % 17.5 % Pax on board (thousand) 104 16 NM 794 15 NM 816 15 NM On-time Departures 77.8 % 86.4 % -8.6 p.p 91.2 % 95.2 % -4.0 p.p 94.2 % 94.6 % -0.4 p.p Flight Completion 98.7 % 99.7 % -0.9 p.p 99.4 % 98.8 % 0.6 p.p 99.4 % 98.9 % 0.6 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 7.7 3.9 100.1 % 63.3 36.9 71.5 % 68.4 41.2 65.8 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri .

