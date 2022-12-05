GOBankingRates Reflects on 2022 With Its Year in Review

Inflation and the stock market were far from the only economic concerns during a rocky year.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 comes to a close, GOBankingRates looks back on the many financial challenges consumers faced, from rising gas prices to the fate of their student loan debt – and so much more.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

"Our Year in Review featured series not only showcases GOBankingRates' most-read stories, but it also covers the topics that resonated the most with our audience, like retirement and saving money, and provides information on what people need to know heading into 2023," said Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at GOBankingRates.

The Year in Review also covers 2022's top money stories and trending financial issues in the United States, including soaring inflation, the bear market, Social Security and SNAP changes, student loan forgiveness , crypto and the concept of "quiet quitting in the workplace." Additionally, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans to uncover which economic factors impacted their finances the most this year.

"For our Year in Review we found rising food prices (42%) and rising gas prices (24%) were far and away the two economic factors that impacted Americans finances the most in 2022. The catch-all of inflation was cited (33%) as the number one financial stressor heading into 2023," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates.

"2022 also saw its share of policies meant to help curb the rise of inflation , such as the Fed raising interest rates, which 35% of Americans say had no impact on them while a fifth of Americans (20%) say they racked up more credit card debt due to the rate hikes," Murray added.

GOBankingRates' Year in Review examines how the financial climate over the last year affects every generation, from Gen Zers to those who just entered retirement. The featured series examines the economic present for Americans as they address their biggest financial challenges of the year and look to the future to discover their top financial goals heading into 2023.

"2022 as a whole was quite tough on Americans, with 68% saying they had to put off a big purchase in 2022 due to the strained economy," Murray said. "When asked what they would like to have happen the most in 2023, over a third of Americans (38%) chose to have inflation ease substantially."

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Gary Dudak, Senior Editor

GOBankingRates.com

gdudak@consumertrack.com

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOBankingRates