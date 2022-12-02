James Avery Artisan Jewelry Moves Its Plano Store Location

The store relocates to location with easier access for customers.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano. The new store—located at 2396 Preston Rd., Ste. 470, across from Park Blvd. (in front of the Trader Joe's)—will replace the current 1900 Preston Rd. location.

"We made the decision to relocate to Preston Towne Crossing to better serve our customers in the area," James Avery CEO John McCullough says. "We hope this location allows our customers to have a more convenient way to shop the designs they know and love."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 10, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Mary Houghton and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 115 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

About the Drawings

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted December 2 through December 10. Hourly drawings on December 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Plano James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

