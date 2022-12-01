VIEWERS HAVE WATCHED MORE THAN 215 BILLION MINUTES OF CBS THIS SEASON - FAR MORE THAN ANY OTHER BROADCASTER

They've Also Spent More Than 3.5x More Time with CBS Than the Combined Total Minutes Watching Original Content Across Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

NEW YORK , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Minutes Viewed 2022-23 Season-to-Date

Total Day Network Minutes based on Total Day - All Programs (Originator Based)

Steaming Totals from Nielsen Content Ratings - based on measured streaming original programs only

on those platforms.

Network Daypart Totals based on Rollup of all Titles (Specials, Amended, Sustainers, Breakouts etc..)

Source: Nielsen, Most Current Including 35 Days of Viewing

09/19/2022 - 11/20/2022

PERS 2+











DAYPART NET Total Minutes (000) TOTAL DAY - All Network Programs CBS 215,644,942

NBC 154,137,123

ABC 130,406,156

FOX 119,348,717





TOTAL DAY - Streaming Originals Only SCR Netflix 221,466,882

SCR Disney Plus 21,802,238

SCR Amazon 18,436,716

SCR Hulu 16,304,919

SCR HBO Max 4,694,687

According to Nielsen Total Day "Most Current" data for the first nine weeks of the 2022-2023 broadcast season, viewers have watched over 215 billion minutes of CBS programming across all dayparts, far more than any other broadcaster. CBS time spent also surpasses the combined minutes spent watching SVOD originals on Nielsen-rated streaming services Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max by +252%.

This aggregate viewership includes over 73 billion minutes watched of CBS primetime entertainment programming – over 22 billion more than the closest competitor.

In sports so far this season, viewers have spent over 67 billion minutes watching THE NFL ON CBS, College Football, NWSL and other events.

News content on the Network has aggregated more than 37 billion minutes thus far this season, with CBS MORNINGS amassing over 12 billion minutes of viewing.

The Tuesday FBI franchise (FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and FBI: MOST WANTED) has garnered more than 12 billion minutes watched. The long-running NCIS franchise has tallied over 11.3 billion minutes.

CBS' success is also driven by having three of the top six scripted primetime series: FBI (5.0b), NCIS (4.9b) and BLUE BLOODS (4.2b).

In late night, THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT has amassed 6.4 billion minutes, beating its closest competition by +61%.

Daytime is also dominant with over 35 billion minutes consumed. THE PRICE IS RIGHT leads all daytime shows with 11 billion minutes, and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is the top daytime drama with 9.6 billion minutes so far this season.

A fun fact regarding minutes spent with CBS programming is that CBS' top 20 primetime programs earn more total minutes watched combined than Netflix's top 20 original programs (65.6b vs. 54.9b for Netflix).

(Source for all metrics: Nielsen Total Day P2+ Most Current Data, 9/19/22-11/20/22)

