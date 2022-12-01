SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 SALES INCREASE OF 51.7 PERCENT OVER NOVEMBER 2021

Automaker Reports First Sales of All-Electric Subaru Solterra

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 50,138 vehicle sales for November 2022, a 51.7 percent increase compared with November 2021 (33,045). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 499,821, a 6.2 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021.

All-New Solterra Electric SUV (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to enter the final month of the year with another month of strong sales despite ongoing supply chain challenges, and we thank our retailers for continuing to demonstrate the highest level of sales efficiency and unparalleled customer service," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are also proud to again be closing out the year with our annual Subaru Share the Love® Event – now in its 15th year. From Thursday, November 17, 2022, through Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charity, letting car buyers give back to the organizations that mean the most to them*."

In November, Outback was the top performer by volume with 15,069 sales and a 44.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2021. The Forester saw a 147.7 percent increase compared to November 2021, while the Crosstrek increased by 101 percent and the Legacy posted a 110.9 percent increase. Year to date, the Ascent posted a 5.3 percent increase, while the BRZ posted an increase of 141.4 percent. SOA also reported the first sales of the all-electric SUV, the Subaru Solterra, totaling 94 vehicles for the month.

"This month we exceeded November 2021 sales by a wide margin, and we had our first customer deliveries of our all-new EV, Solterra," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We also debuted the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza at the LA Auto Show, complete with a sporty new design, enhanced safety features and updated technology, giving those in the market for a new vehicle something to look forward to this spring."

Carline Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,673 5,628 0.8 % 56,724 53,892 5.6 % BRZ 312 505 -38.2 % 3,020 1,251 141.4 % Crosstrek 12,672 6,314 100.7 % 141,651 117,972 20.1 % Forester 9,211 3,719 147.7 % 100,570 140,793 -28.6 % Impreza 2,861 4,300 -33.5 % 28,351 30,635 -7.5 % Legacy 2,166 1,027 110.9 % 20,480 21,037 -2.7 % Outback 15,069 10,454 44.2 % 132,465 141,980 -6.7 % Solterra 94 N/A N/A 94 N/A N/A WRX/STI 2,080 1,098 89.4 % 16,466 25,104 -34.4 % TOTAL 50,138 33,045 51.7 % 499,821 532,664 -6.2 %

As year-end approaches, the Subaru Share the Love® Event returns for its 15th consecutive year. The philanthropic event runs from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, at more than 630 retailers nationwide. Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of returning national charity beneficiaries, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and the National Park Foundation™ or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers.* In the program's milestone year, Subaru and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $250 million donated to charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

*Disclaimer: Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 13, 2023. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.