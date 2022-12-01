NeoDynamics appoints Matthew Colpoys, to lead US operations

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: NEOD.ST), a medical device company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and care of cancer, today announced the appointment of current board member Matt Colpoys as head of the company's US subsidiary. Colpoys will remain on the board and will report to CEO Anna Eriksrud.

"Matt is an experienced executive with an extensive background in new product launches, commercialization and corporate finance. He has also guided international companies in US launch efforts in the past - a perfect fit for NeoDynamics as we move quickly to introduce our innovative pulse biopsy system NeoNavia to the US market," said Anna Eriksrud CEO of NeoDynamics. "Matt completely understands our goals in this critical market, and has shown himself to be a valuable asset in efforts to finance and prepare for our US commercialization."

Mr. Colpoys has over 35 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical/medtech industry. Most recently he founded and led Tactiva Therapeutics, Inc., an Immuno-Oncology start up, through their $35M Series A fund raise. He was a key member of the early commercial and management teams at Genentech (Sold to Roche), Pharmacia (Sold to Pfizer), Neurex (Sold to Elan) and Insmed. At these companies his integral participation resulted in a number of successful commercial product launches, two of which resulted in products currently selling in excess of $300M (US). As President of Galileo Consulting, a global biopharmaceutical advisory and consulting practice, he has assisted a wide range of companies in their business development, strategic planning, fundraising and M&A activities.

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

Aaron Wong, CFO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46735 972 011 or e-mail aaron.wong@neodynamics.com

