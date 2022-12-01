Natural Grocers® Predicts Top Trends Across Multiple Categories for 2023

Company forecasts products and practices focused on health & wellness, body care & beauty, food & drink as well as those that are ecologically thoughtful

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM and the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., revealed its seventh annual Top Trends for 2023. The company's experts expanded this year's predictions beyond nutrition, to include the most anticipated products and practices for 2023 in the categories of Health and Wellness; Body Care and Beauty; Food and Beverage; and those that are Ecologically Thoughtful.

The team of experts also included a "Try This Trend" addition, for those who want to explore the trends for themselves.

To accurately pinpoint the 2023 predictions, Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education team, consisting of health and wellness experts ranging from Registered Dietitians to Certified Natural Foods Chefs, collaborated with the retailer's purchasing, marketing and analytics teams. Together, these specialists studied consumer-shopping preferences, pored over the latest research, and assessed the residual impacts of the COVID pandemic among communities to predict these rising and shifting trends.

"Though the COVID pandemic initially made its presence known almost three years ago, its lingering effects are still impacting how we approach our health and wellness, self-care and food preparation. We are seeing consumers prioritizing taking care of themselves, their families and the planet, while tightening budgets. There is a big push among both consumers and brands to minimize waste and make every dollar count," remarked Shelby Miller, MS, Natural Grocers' Director of Scientific Affairs and Nutrition Education. "We've expanded our trends for the coming year to reflect how intricately this is all tied together and how our daily purchases and practices can shape our collective wellbeing and our ability to thrive and flourish long-term."

NATURAL GROCERS' TOP TRENDS FOR 2023

Natural Grocers' Top Trends for 2023, are classified within the categories of Health & Wellness; Body Care & Beauty; Food & Beverage and those that are Ecologically Thoughtful. The team of experts also included a "Try This Trend" addition, which includes an idea or product for those who want to explore the trends for themselves. To make it a baker's dozen, there's even a Bonus Trend which is anticipated to continue long after 2023. The Top Trends are listed below (for the sake of brevity) with each category linked to the full copy, including research and references on the company's website.

HEALTH & WELLNESS TRENDS

EPA & DHA Will Be Top of Mind for Mental Wellbeing Gut Health & Digestive Comfort Will Be a Priority Apple Cider Vinegar Becomes Palatable

BODY CARE & BEAUTY TRENDS

Bar-Based Products for a More Environmentally Friendly Routine Ingestible Skin Care Will Have Its Glow-Up Eco-Friendly Period Products Go Mainstream

ECOLOGICALLY THOUGHTFUL TRENDS

We'll Reduce Our Environmental Footprints with Zero-Waste Cooking All-In-One Products Reign Supreme Purposeful Packaging Becomes a Priority

FOOD & BEVERAGE TRENDS

The Sober Curious Movement Continues to Grow We'll Simplify Snacking We'll Indulge More Sensibly with Healthy-ish Comfort Foods

*BONUS TREND*

Be a Regenivore



A trend that stands alone while also touching every other trend this year will be a new way of eating called the Regenivore Diet. Eating like a regenivore means making food choices that support your health and the health of the planet. Of course, it involves building delicious, healthy, and satisfying meals that provide essential nutrients the body needs to function optimally and support healthy blood sugar balance.



Eating this way also supports the planet's health, because it emphasizes nourishing foods that are grown by farmers and ranchers who prioritize practices that sustain and regenerate the soil, water, biodiversity, and the overall ecosystem in which they function. What's not to love about that?!

Natural Grocers will be sharing these trends online and over their social media channels throughout December and in the upcoming volume of their Health Hotline – available online and in print this January.

