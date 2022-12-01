Luna appoints Amber Mauro as Head of Therapist Acquisition and People Operations

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, today announced Amber Mauro as the company's Head of Therapist Acquisition and People Operations. Amber joins the team to further advance Luna's mission to deliver high quality and cost-effective physical therapy to patients in their homes.

In her new role, Amber will oversee Luna's growth in therapists to 5,000+ exceptional clinicians in 2023, and continue to scale the company's clinical and market operations.

Amber joins Luna during a period of rapid expansion. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy clinic nationally with 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. This is higher than any reported growth during the same time frame from any physical therapy clinic group.

"Patients demand high quality access to physical therapy care in their homes," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "Amber's proven track record of improving recruitment operations to support clinical growth represents another step in our vision to use technology to deliver in-home physical therapy to millions of patients with therapists who demonstrate quantifiably better outcomes than any other provider."

Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated close to 30,000 patients in their homes. While other healthcare providers are experiencing widespread labor shortages, the number of therapists signing up to join Luna's platform has grown to two per hour.

"My background has enabled health care services to be delivered to a patient's home," said Amber Mauro, Head of Therapist Acquisition and People Operations. "Luna represents the future of in-home therapy delivery that continues to change the face of health care through technology, so it was a no-brainer to leave FOX Rehabilitation to join Luna. This role will ensure that Luna attracts and retains the best talent to support current and future therapists."

Shifting care to the home is radically transforming healthcare. According to a recent McKinsey report , up to $265 billion worth of care services (representing up to 25 percent of the total cost of care) for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries is expected to shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.



