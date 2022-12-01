HealthLynked Announces Points Reward Program for Online Medical Supplies Purchases

New Points Reward System is Designed to Facilitate Future Growth, Customer Retention, and New Partnerships

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedOfficeDirect, a wholly owned subsidiary of HealthLynked Corp. (OTC-QB: HLYK) and an online distributor of medical supplies, today announced that it has introduced a new loyalty points reward system. Customers who create an account with MedOfficeDirect will earn reward points on their purchases that provide significant future savings.

The new points reward program is simple and easy to use:

MedOfficeDirect customers will earn 1 point for every dollar they spend on the site. Points can be applied to receive discounts on future purchases. Registered reward members can refer other new users and earn points when the person they referred makes a purchase.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO stated "Our new rewards program provides value to our loyal customers who continue to buy from MedOfficeDirect. Allocating a percentage of our marketing budget to reward our loyal customers makes sense and provides them with additional savings on our already low prices. Our rewards program will also allow us to partner with other businesses and bring additional value to our loyal customer base."

Points Reward Programs Are A Proven and Powerful Tool for Customers and Retailers According to a recent report by Forbes, 82% of respondents said they are more likely to shop with companies that offer some type of customer loyalty program. The same report found that two-thirds of respondents would choose one company over another based on the strength of their customer loyalty program.

Loyalty programs are also a powerful and valuable marketing tool for retailers. For example, a third-party appraisal valued the U.S. portion of American Airlines' reward program at about $20 billion, or 4 times the company's market capitalization during 2020. A recent McKinsey study also showed that referrals generate two times the sales of paid advertising for retailers.

Loyalty partnerships, such as shared point programs between airline and rental car companies, also provide substantial incremental cross-over value for both retail partners and their customers. MedOfficeDirect believes it is uniquely positioned to create such loyalty partnerships within the healthcare ecosystem.

About MedOfficeDirect®, LLC

MedOfficeDirect LLC, acquired by HealthLynked in 2020 and based in Naples Florida, is a virtual distributor of over 13,000 name brand discounted medical supplies, selling to both consumers and medical practices throughout the United States. MedOfficeDirect leverages Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) pricing discounts with a small unit-of-measure direct-to-consumer shipping model to make ordering medical supplies both convenient and highly cost effective for its users. www.MedOfficeDirect.com

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked app is available for download for IOS and Android mobile devices. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com +1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 103

