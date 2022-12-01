GPARENCY ONBOARDS 150 NEW SALESPEOPLE AND LOOKS TO HIRE 100 MORE!

New Full and Part-time Hires Will Earn Commission, Stocks and a $100K-$50K Salary Guarantee the First Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , an online marketplace that empowers commercial real estate owners with the tools to find and finance deals, is celebrating its first anniversary by expanding its sales force with over 100 new part-time and full-time salespeople by first quarter 2023! The newly created positions offer flexible hours, the ability to work 100 percent remotely, and a guarantee of an annual salary of $50,000 for part-time and $100,000 for full-time, with stock options.

GPARENCY Logo (PRNewsfoto/GPARENCY) (PRNewswire)

Having recently launched its free Digital Marketplace directory in October, GPARENCY has already accrued over 26,000 better than off-market listings and whispered updates. Moreover, the firm has been actively growing its directory by more than 2,500 new listings per month.

"Thank God, We have expanded at a rate much faster than ever anticipated a year ago," points out Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "Given the challenges of today's workforce, we are offering tangible incentives for motivated people who need flexible hours and want to earn significant income working on a part-time basis. It is an ideal situation for college students, work-from-home parents, retirees who want to add to their savings, and anyone with the discipline and drive to learn and grow!"

All of the new salespeople will receive complimentary training webinars, sales materials, and industry leads. The program additionally includes entry to their proprietary digital directory, aka Digital Marketplace, and round-the-clock access to experienced sales managers for consultations and guidance. The part-time sales positions entail a maximum commitment of 20 hours of telephone outreach weekly.

More information about applying for the part-time and full-time sales positions is available at gprncy.com/9kKHrL

About GPARENCY

A GPARENCY membership equips you with the most competitive tools to find and finance your next deal, including access to updated commercial real estate listings, data, relationships, debt and equity. Members can browse thousands of updated off and on-market investment opportunities around the nation using an interactive digital map with street view displays, plus get alerted when a property changes pricing or is listed in their vicinity. Other features include 400,000+ sales and finance comps and public data, updates on the best lender rates and terms, and the ability to have the GPARENCY banking team shop your deal for $4,000, or the GPARENCY brokerage team close it for $11,000.

Media Contacts:

Alexander + Segan Communications

Alan Segan 917.886.9812

Linda Alexander 917.881.5360

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GPARENCY