GEORGE DICKEL 17 YEAR OLD RESERVE TO RETURN JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

After Six Years, the Coveted Fan-Favorite Returns to Shelves as a Cask Strength Offering this December

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowing a majority of Americans wait until mid-December to begin their holiday shopping1, the hunt for the perfect gift for everyone on your list can prove to bring about plenty of stress. Just in time for those last-minute shoppers, George Dickel is announcing the return of George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve, an incredibly rare, aged Tennessee Whisky offering.

First released in 2016 as a 375mL limited time offering, George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve quickly became a fan-favorite for those who were fortunate enough to get their hands on a bottle. Now debuting in a larger format as a 750mL bottle, the new George Dickel Reserve is a cask strength offering aged 17 years which boasts the signature big and bold flavors of Cascade Hollow, making this the perfect gift for any deluxe whisky collector in your life.

Inspired by the inaugural release and its dedicated fans, General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin intentionally searched for barrels that captured the notable components of the original liquid. Consistent with the George Dickel signature mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley, this 17 Year Old offering brings a unique tasting experience due to additional years spent in Cascade Hollow's single-story rickhouses.

"Knowing the impact of the first release of George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve, the barrels selected for this latest edition were purposefully selected to pay homage to the original offering," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "At the same time, in American Spirits of this age, you're going to see variability. This year's release offers fans another chance to taste the whisky they love, now even more complex."

This perfectly aged release boasts complex aromas of crème brûlée and apricots with hints of plum and juniper on the palate and a rich cedar finish. At 92 Proof, (46% ABV), the new George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is best enjoyed neat or over a large ice cube. Starting this month, consumers can find George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve in select markets across the US for a suggested retail price of $250.

As we celebrate the holidays, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo: @Diageo_News and @Diageo.

1 SaveMyCent, "26 Fascinating Holiday Shopping Statistics You Should Know in 2022," May 10, 2022, https://savemycent.com/holiday-shopping-statistics/ .

