Youdao, Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that due to the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will postpone its previously announced annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2022 AGM"), originally scheduled for December 1, 2022, to a later date to be determined by the Company's board of directors. For additional details of the 2022 AGM, please refer to the Company's current report on Form 6-K dated November 3, 2022.

The Company will announce additional details regarding the time and venue of the 2022 AGM in due course. The Company is continuing to closely monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and may alter the venue and format of the 2022 AGM based on changing conditions.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

