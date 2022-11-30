QuintessenceLabs to Showcase Quantum Key Distribution Solution at Quantum World Congress

Newly enhanced QKD product will strengthen security against cyber attacks

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintessenceLabs, a leader in the quantum cybersecurity industry, announced today at Quantum World Congress that its qOptica ™ Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution offers enhanced key enabling technology to help improve security against harmful cyber-attacks such as "harvest now, decrypt later" (HNDL) threats where proprietary data is stolen now with the intent of decrypting it later with quantum technology. The second generation of qOptica QKD provides superior protection, while securely delivering key material that is immune to brute force and algorithmic attacks by conventional or quantum computers.

QuintessenceLabs' qOptica QKD uses Continuous Variable Quantum Key Distribution (CV-QKD) to achieve secure key distribution. It is a point-to-point system protocol that uses specialized hardware to share secret keys over an optical link. Secrecy of the keys is guaranteed by the laws of quantum physics, as the system protects information against eavesdroppers and only outputs keys when it can exploit an information advantage.

While CV-QKD is a newer technology than Discrete Variable Quantum Key Distribution (DV-QKD), it now has similar performance levels as its predecessor, while also offering a significantly superior path forward in terms of cost and performance. CV-QKD was proven to be information-theoretically secure in 2009, putting it on par with DV-QKD in terms of security.

"Many companies today think that encrypting data with current technology will offer robust protection, but that is not the case. Organizations must get ahead of HNDL attacks by implementing CV-QKD technology today to ensure they can deliver high-rate secure key exchange, specifically over metropolitan distances and passive optical fiber infrastructure as used in existing communications networks," said QuintessenceLabs CRO Silvio Pappalardo. "QuintessenceLabs' qOptica quantum key distribution technology delivers a superior path forward in terms of cost and performance , which are two key factors as we move our industry forward during an important time for quantum technology and security in general."

Quantum World Congress is the first-ever gathering of its kind, connecting the world's quantum ecosystem of innovators, researchers, and technology developers, with legislators and industry experts, to accelerate the value of the growing quantum industry. The three-day event takes place from November 29 through December 1 in Washington, D.C. and offers unique cross-sector perspectives where people will meet to discuss the latest in trends in quantum.

About QuintessenceLabs

Australian-based QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity recognized for its advanced quantum-safe data protection capabilities. The company has been widely recognized for its cybersecurity innovations around the world, most recently through its selection as a World Economic Forum Global Innovator as well as winning a prestigious 2022 CyberTech100 Award. QuintessenceLabs offers a suite of unrivaled quantum enabled cybersecurity solutions and services which help organizations mitigate traditional and quantum cyber risk today and the quantum computing threats of tomorrow. For more information on QuintessenceLabs, visit our website , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

