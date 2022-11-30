Lotus Consulting Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of Lotus Consulting, PLLC, a comprehensive mental health therapy practice in Ann Arbor, MI.

Founded and led by Ilona Phillips, LMSW, the practice specializes in mindfulness-based wellness and mental health services ranging from mental health assessments for individuals to training, education, and healing methodologies for couples and groups.

Phillips states she is "thrilled to partner with ARC Health combining our focus on outstanding, evidence-based mental health care to reach those in need of effective mental health services. The opportunity also provides a well-supported and empowering environment for our clinicians. I am pleased to join a group with a leadership team consisting of clinicians and experienced business leaders committed to a true partnership."

Lotus Consulting offers a safe and judgment-free environment with a compassionate, highly trained, multidisciplinary team. Clients can begin to recover while feeling heard, Phillips said. "We offer emotion regulation, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness skills, mindfulness, and acceptance training. We help clients expand their psychological flexibility and pursue valued living."

Phillips' background includes a decade serving at the University of Michigan Psychology and Counseling Services, as well as clinical training at The Ohio State University. Working from a multicultural perspective, she says she pays close attention to a client's intersecting identities when tailoring evidence-based approaches of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy to each individual.

Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO, said Lotus Consulting adds a spirited dynamic to ARC Health's collection of premier mental-health practices. "Its emphasis on mindfulness, strengths-based counseling, and group training is in harmony with ensuring ARC Health continues to push the envelope with a diverse portfolio of mental health services under its platform," he said.

ARC Health, formed in 2021, now has more than 320 psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists in Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

