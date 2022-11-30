KAWASAKI KEYS IN ON NEW DEALER PROSPECTS AS IT RETURNS TO AIMEXPO 2023

FOOTHILL RANCH AND IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., is returning to the AIMExpo show floor, February 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas with its Dealer Development & Training team to connect and strategize with potential new dealers as it begins to grow its dealer network.

(PRNewsfoto/Motorcycle Industry Council) (PRNewswire)

"To be able to meet, face-to-face, with hundreds of dealers from across the country as we kick off the sales year is a tremendous opportunity," said Kawasaki's Alan J. Schapel, senior manager, Dealer Development & Training. "Dealers are often the first point of contact for our consumers — especially new riders — making them one of the most important ambassadors of our products, therefore, it is our priority to ensure that we select only the best new dealers to represent the Kawasaki brand."

Commanding more than 250,000 square-feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, AIMExpo will also feature a comprehensive education schedule focused on providing dealers with actionable content and information that they can use the moment they return to their shops.

"We are excited to have Kawasaki join us for AIMExpo 2023," said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion. "Kawasaki, one of the earliest members of the Motorcycle Industry Council and a long-time industry leader, has always been at the forefront of powersports trends and innovation. Their planned use of this show as a platform to connect with dealer prospects and focus on the B2B side of their business is exactly what AIMExpo is about – connecting the industry with the industry."

ABOUT AIMEXPO AND THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL

AIMExpo, the premier powersports trade event, is produced by the Motorcycle Industry Council. MIC exists to preserve, protect, and promote motorcycling through government relations, communications, media relations, statistics and research, aftermarket programs, data communications standards, and involvement in technical and regulatory issues. As a not-for-profit national industry association, the MIC seeks to support motorcyclists by representing manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and retailers of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, ROVs, motorcycle/ATV/ROV parts, accessories, and related services, and members of allied trades such as insurance, finance and investment companies, media companies, and consultants. The MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. First called the MIC in 1970, the organization has been in operation since 1914. Keep up with the industry association on Twitter @followMICand at MIC.org.

ABOUT KAWASAKI

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters. Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the good times roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.co

