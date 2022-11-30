Insmed To Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference in London on Wednesday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT.
The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
