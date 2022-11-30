Deck the Halls with Holiday-Inspired Treats at Cold Stone Creamery

Two new flavors, Creations™ and an ice cream cake will be available for a limited time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is getting into the holiday spirit with two new flavors, Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream. These flavors are featured in new Creations™ and an ice cream cake. The seasonal delights will be available in stores beginning November 30, 2022.

The Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle™ and Cookies ‘n’ Hot Cocoa™ (PRNewswire)

These holiday-inspired treats are available until January 10, 2023!

The Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle™ plays off the classic cookie recipe and combines Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Sugar Crystals, Cinnamon and Caramel. Cookies 'n' Hot Cocoa™ is made with Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Mini Marshmallows and Fudge.

Plus, don't forget to complete your holiday dessert spread with a Hot Cocoa Avalanche™ Ice Cream Cake, made with layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Mini Marshmallows wrapped in fluffy Chocolate Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache.

"We're unwrapping two classic flavors newly-imagined in our super-premium ice cream this holiday season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "No matter what holidays you're celebrating, we're sure these joyful desserts are going to be on everyone's wish list this year."

Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide will offer these holiday-inspired treats until January 10, 2023.

Promotional Flavors:

Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream

Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

The Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle™ – Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Sugar Crystals, Cinnamon & Caramel

Cookies 'n' Hot Cocoa™ – Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Mini Marshmallows & Fudge

Promotional Cake:

Hot Cocoa Avalanche™ – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake & Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Mini Marshmallows wrapped in fluffy Chocolate Frosting & cascading Fudge Ganache

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Hot Cocoa Avalanche™ (PRNewswire)

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience(r) through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Cold Stone Creamery is a subsidiary of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com (PRNewsFoto/Cold Stone Creamery) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery