Code Ninjas Launches New App, Announces Partnership to Enhance Registration Experience

Leading Children's Coding Franchise Partners with MyStudio for Augmented Online Journey

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person kids coding franchise, announced today a new partnership with MyStudio in an effort to enhance the brand's online registration and communication. The virtual tool is a membership management software that allows customers to easily connect with businesses and register for classes, events and other membership-based organizations in a convenient space. This partnership will streamline the registration process at Code Ninjas, creating a more attractive and enjoyable membership experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Code Ninjas) (PRNewswire)

Code Ninjas approached MyStudio earlier this year to gain assistance in transitioning their billing and scheduling software for the brands 400+ open and pending locations. With centers located in the US, Canada and the UK, it was imperative for Code Ninjas to find an established and qualified company to partner with, one willing to leverage their best-in-class systems and layer in additional customizations that would expertly serve the evolving needs of franchisees and over 100,000 year-round and camp customers.

"Code Ninjas is excited to debut this partnership with MyStudio, whose team worked early and often with our home office and franchisees to guarantee a defect-free rollout," explained Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "We are confident investing in this software will completely transform the registration process for our customers, creating a seamless and secure experience for all users."

Platform transitions aside, the franchise has also introduced the branded Code Ninjas mobile app. The app allows parents to manage all billing and scheduling without the need for cumbersome back and forth interactions, and also features an enhanced messaging component for customers to communicate directly with their Code Ninjas location. Additionally, the app provides centers the access to easily notify users of any important announcements or updates to scheduling.

"We're currently in a very active and inspirational juncture at Code Ninjas, especially with the recent advancements in our technological offerings," added Nihiser. "We are thrilled to be introducing new ways for our customers and centers to stay connected, and hope this new app will contribute to an overall positive experience with our brand."

"We are inspired by the Code Ninjas team and all they do to equip children with important life skills. It is an honor to support them in their mission in investing in the world's future leaders," said Tu Le, Co-Founder and CEO of MyStudio. "Not only is Code Ninjas an inspiring organization, but they have been a pleasure to partner with. We have had a lot of fun working alongside them, and are committed to supporting them as they positively impact the lives of their clients and teams worldwide."

For more information on Code Ninjas opportunities for kids, visit codeninjas.com to find a location near you. To learn more about joining Code Ninjas as a franchisee, visit codeninjasfranchise.com.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results. ® For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

Media contact: Isabella Bobillo, Fishman PR, ibobillo@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Code Ninjas