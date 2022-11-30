AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of 21 Consumer and Enterprise IT Security Solutions for Endpoints CEP / EEP - Simulation of Full-Chain Attacks

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives has released the results of 18 consumer and enterprise security products from its 2022 Advanced Threat Protection Test

AV-Comparatives Test Results – ATP Advance Threat Protection Test 2022 (PRNewswire)

"Our test results show that the best security programs are very effective at preventing targeted attacks, and that more and more vendors are improving their products in order to combat them."— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives

The Advanced Threat Protection Test is an add-on test on top of the AV-Comparatives' Main Test Series, which includes the Malware Protection Test, Real-World Protection Test, and Performance Test and checks each security product's ability to protect a computer against targeted attacks, which are known as "advanced persistent threats" (APTs).

These are complex, multi-stage attacks that are aimed at a specific individual or organisation. Whilst the majority of such attacks may be ultimately aimed at infiltrating enterprise networks, an obvious means of doing this is to target the personal computers of staff members within the organisation. Additionally, cybercriminals may launch targeted attacks against individuals for other reasons. This means that protection against such attacks should be provided by consumer security programs, as well as corporate endpoint protection software. All the tested products, consumer and enterprise, had to defend against 15 different complex targeted attacks.

Tested enterprise endpoint security products include:

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security Pack; Avast Ultimate Business Security; Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium; CrowdStrike Falcon Pro; ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud; G Data Endpoint Protection Business; Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select with KSC; Microsoft Defender Antivirus for Business; VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard.

All the enterprise products listed above blocked at least eight out of fifteen advanced attacks, and so received AV-Comparatives' ATP Enterprise Certification.

Tested consumer security products include:

Avast Free Antivirus; AVG Antivirus Free; Avira Prime; Bitdefender Internet Security; ESET Internet Security; G Data Total Security; Kaspersky Internet Security; McAfee Total Protection; Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Of these 9 products, seven products reached either the ADVANCED or the ADVANCED+ rating.

AV-Comparatives' Advanced Threat Protection Test uses a variety of different attack scenarios, which the tested programs must defend against. Targeted attacks employ various techniques to avoid detection by security software. These include file-less attacks, code obfuscation, and the use of legitimate operating-system tools. Disguising malicious code also makes it hard for a security program to recognise it. The misuse of legitimate system programs for malicious purposes also makes it easier for cybercriminals to stay under the radar of security measures.

In the Advanced Threat Protection Tests, AV-Comparatives uses hacking and penetration techniques that allow attackers to access internal computer systems. All tests use a subset of the TTP (Tactics, Techniques, Procedures) listed in the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. A false alarm test is also included in the reports.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2022 Advanced Threat Protection Test for enterprise products can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/advanced-threat-protection-tests/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.



