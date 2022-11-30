Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) to Exhibit at the 22nd Annual Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC)

ACE is exhibiting its Advanced LFP technology and innovative cell formats for the EV industry

STUART, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE, a developer and licensor of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will exhibit at AABC Dec. 5-8, 2022 in San Diego, Calif at booth 111. AABC meets annually to review advances made in automotive battery technology as well as to provide a look into the future of the industry. It provides the opportunity for innovative battery technology companies and leading manufacturers to share their needs, innovations, and future plans.

ACE's Advanced LFP battery chemistry offers significantly higher energy density (205 Wh/kg) than other LFP on the market today, enabling greater EV range while maintaining the highest safety standards. ACE's 1-meter Very Large Format (VLF) cell-to-pack prismatic cell increases energy density even further while simplifying the battery pack and reducing costs. ACE will also display its technology roadmap with planned future innovations.

"At ACE, we are excited about the potential of our technologies and are looking forward to sharing our story," said ACE President, Tim Poor. "ACE's Advanced LFP and innovative cell formats are game changers that will enable automotive OEM's to lower costs and increase vehicle range."

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information: www.advancedcellengineering.com .

