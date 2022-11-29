ZOUK GROUP ANNOUNCES RAP SUPERSTAR JACK HARLOW AS 2023 RESIDENT PERFORMER AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Harlow to Return to AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub in the New Year

Public On-Sale Begins November 29

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a wildly successful partnership in 2022, Zouk Group at Resorts World Las Vegas announces 3x GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow will return as a headlining resident performer at AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub in 2023. Harlow, who is currently on a world tour supporting his latest album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," which features his worldwide smash, "First Class," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Harlow will make his return to Zouk Nightclub on March 18, 2023.

Announced headlining dates include:

Saturday, March 18

Saturday, May 27

Harlow kicked off his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Zouk Nightclub in 2022, bringing fresh energy to Vegas entertainment. The viral sensation brought crowds to their feet during his performances, lighting up the immersive nightclub with his energy and chart-topping hits.

"I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I'm looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y'all there!" says Harlow.

"Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023," said Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas. "We've curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests."

Zouk Nightclub pushes the boundaries of live music as the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Las Vegas. The venue features an unrivaled, high-technology experience that transforms based on the evening's performing artist, including the venue's LED Mothership and shifting ceiling. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020, bringing multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the over 3,500-room integrated resort, the first ground-up property to open on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

Tickets and table reservations are available at www.zoukgrouplv.com . For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Jack Harlow

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Jack Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts three GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 7.3 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY in December 2020, which featured the 7x Platinum worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the 24-year-old his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records star has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2022 Kids Choice Awards, to name a few.

Harlow is now poised to reach even greater heights following the release of his now Gold-certified sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the bombastic lead single "Nail Tech" and the chart topping 2X platinum single "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Press Inquiries:

For Jack Harlow:

Jason Davis

Atlantic Records

Jason.Davis@atlanticrecords.com

For Resorts World Las Vegas:

Emily Kjesbo

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

resortsworld@abmc-us.com

