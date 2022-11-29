SMA Technologies Acquires VisualCron

Acquisition enhances SMA's automation solutions and expands global client base

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies ("SMA"), a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services, today announced the acquisition of VisualCron, an automation, integration and task scheduling tool for Windows environments. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Sweden, VisualCron provides an easy-to-use automation scheduling interface to streamline everyday tasks, saving time and reducing human error. Its namesake product complements SMA's powerful OpCon workload automation and orchestration platform that automates and manages workflows across business-critical operations from a single point of control.

"As companies accelerate digital initiatives to better serve their customers and streamline operations, the demand for automating processes, applications and workflows is growing exponentially," said Todd Dauchy, CEO of SMA Technologies. "The addition of VisualCron's technology and its talented team enables us to offer a leading automation solution to smaller organizations that don't yet require the power and scalability of our OpCon workload automation and orchestration solution."

Beyond expanding SMA's offering, the acquisition significantly increases SMA's customer base and geographic footprint and will accelerate growth in its core financial services market and other complementary industries.

"SMA has been a pioneer in automation for more than four decades, so we are excited to be part of its future," said Henrik Erlandsson, Founder of VisualCron. "As part of SMA, we will accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value for our clients."

The acquisition is the first for SMA since receiving a strategic investment from Thoma Bravo last month that will enable the company to significantly expand its offering of automation solutions for clients and accelerate growth geographically and in new vertical markets over time.

Kirkland & Ellis and Hannes Snellman LLP served as legal advisors to SMA.

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. More than 1,000 clients trust SMA with their mission-critical operations. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more.

