President Barack Obama to Offer Reflections at Sandy Hook Promise Benefit Ahead of 10-Year Remembrance

Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, to be honored

Robin Roberts, Co-Anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," serves as event emcee

Matthew McConaughey to speak on responsible gun ownership

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 6, Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) will commemorate the 10-year remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy with a benefit evening at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. President Barack Obama will deliver remarks and reflections.

The event will honor Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, for his strong support of gun reform and creating safer communities for America's children. Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," will serve as the emcee. Event chair, investor, and philanthropist Ron Conway will present the award to honoree Robert A. Iger. Actor and just keep livin Foundation founder Matthew McConaughey will also speak on his commitment to responsible gun ownership after the devastating school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, TX. They will be joined by esteemed business and philanthropic leaders from across the nation.

This year's Benefit Committee includes Willow Bay, Richard Buery of Robin Hood Foundation, Blair Effron of Centerview Partners, Elizabeth Elting, Valerie Jarrett, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Peter Land of Dick's Sporting Goods, Scott Rechler, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Robert Wolf, David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery, and many others.

The evening will celebrate the life-saving impact that Sandy Hook Promise has had in making our nation's schools and communities safer – and reaffirm the organization's commitment to protecting millions more students through its no-cost school shooting and violence prevention programs.

"Nearly 10 years ago, my beautiful butterfly Dylan was killed in his first-grade classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary. Since that time, I have dedicated my life to empowering youth and adults to prevent violence. No family should have to endure the unrelenting pain of a child being killed, especially in the places that should be safest," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise and the mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. "While this event underscores the incredible work that Sandy Hook Promise has achieved in 10 years, there is still more work to be done, as gun violence is now the leading cause of death among youth. I am incredibly proud of the strides the organization has made and, most importantly, the lives saved through our proven programs. I will continue to push for solutions to ensure the safety of all children."

More than 18.5 million youth and adults in 23,000 schools have participated in SHP's Know the Signs violence prevention programs, Start with Hello and Say Something , learning to recognize the signs of potential violence and how to intervene to get help. Students and educators have anonymously reported more than 150,000 tips via the organization's Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) , resulting in more than 2,700 mental health interventions and saving more than 367 students from suicide. Its SAVE Promise Clubs , which promote kindness and inclusiveness, has grown to over 4,000 in elementary, middle, and high schools nationwide. As a result of these programs, 93 acts of violence with a weapon have been prevented, including 11 credible planned school shooting attacks. Proceeds from the evening will help continue to fund these life-saving programs.

About Sandy Hook Promise: Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) envisions a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence. As a national nonprofit organization, SHP's mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Creators of the life-saving, evidence-informed "Know the Signs" prevention programs, SHP teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at-risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help. SHP also advances school safety, youth mental health, and responsible gun ownership at the state and federal levels through nonpartisan policy and partnerships. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

