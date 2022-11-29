Popular Trial Lawyer Podcast Settlement Nation Celebrates Over 50 Episodes Published and 30,000 Downloads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life, the only plaintiff-focused structured settlement provider, is at the top of trial lawyer playlists, with their hit podcast Settlement Nation ( http://www.settlementnation.com ). Settlement Nation explores some of today's most important issues in the legal community through insightful and engaging conversations that cover milestone verdicts, settlements and trial preparation.

(PRNewsfoto/Independent Insurance Group) (PRNewswire)

Independent Life's Settlement Nation podcast celebrates publishing 50 episodes and 30,000 downloads

Settlement Nation has seen exponential growth and an army of fans tune in each month as host and producer Courtney Barber interviews the best trial lawyers and high performers.

"I've made some changes to the format in the past three months which has seen listeners react in such a positive way," said Barber Not only do they get to hear from legal peers, I've now included other inspirational speakers to the roster, giving our community a well-rounded selection of motivational interviews to download. I've received many comments from lawyers saying how this refreshed content is insightful and engaging.

Recently releasing her 50th episode and reaching the milestone of 30,000 downloads, Settlement Nation continues to be the go-to podcast for trial lawyers.

"As the producer of the podcast since its inception, I have enjoyed getting to know my guests and also sharing their stories with our community. With listeners in over 19 countries and 30,000 downloads of the show, I know that people find value in the content and tune in every week. I have so many more great episodes in the pipeline for 2023!"

ABOUT SETTLEMENT NATION

Followers of Settlement Nation can email cbarber@independent.life to provide feedback or to suggest a guest for the show. To subscribe to the podcast, search Settlement Nation in your preferred podcast platform.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, provides structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth initiatives. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independent Insurance Group