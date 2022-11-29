FTJ Solutions selects Input 1 Payments as its digital payment platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTJ Solutions announced today that it had chosen Input 1 Payments, a rapidly expanding digital payment solutions provider, as its payment platform.

By using Input 1's digital insurance payment platform, our customers will enjoy a significant upgrade to their payment experience. – Leroy McCarty , FTJ Solutions

FTJ Solutions is a division of Forrest T. Jones & Company (FTJ), a nationally licensed broker and administrator that provides insurance programs and administrative services to more than 90 national associations, affinity groups, employer groups, and insurance carriers. It offers administrative services for life, health, annuity, and property & casualty insurance lines.

FTJ is committed to bringing stellar service and advanced technologies to its carrier and broker clients. Input 1's digital payment platform is an important part of FTJ's straight-through-processing goals. Input 1 will support three of FTJ's insurance programs to start, with more planned.

"We were in the market for a partner who could keep up with the rigorous demand set forth by FTJ's and our affiliates' customers, and we had a short launch time frame," said Leroy McCarty, FTJ's Vice President, Operations. "Input 1's ability to be up and running within a fraction of the time we see with other vendor relationships makes it a great option for everyone involved. By using Input 1's digital insurance payment platform, our customers will enjoy a significant upgrade to their payment experience."

Jim Nowak, Regional Vice President of Input 1, said FTJ's various insurance programs have nuanced requirements. "Input 1's ability to address those nuances with our flexible platform and then to rapidly deploy it through our sophisticated configuration capability were key elements in accomplishing this launch," he said. "Input 1 Payments continues to deliver on the promise of speed and safety in the collection of premiums, helping our clients avoid costly cancellations and rewrites."

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies in North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

