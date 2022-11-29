Fremont Street Experience deploys Remark AI Powered Smart Safety Platform and Smart Sentry Units to improve public safety and security for its 26 million annual visitors

Remark AI-Powered Smart Safety Platform and Smart Sentry Units generate detailed video analytics that provide insight into real-time large capacity crowd counts and traffic patterns

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and video analytics, announced that it has partnered with the Fremont Street Experience to deploy its AI-powered Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") and Smart Sentry Units.

SSP enables organizations to make real-time data-driven decisions and allows users to uncover data insights from the autonomous detection of security incidents and breaches, around the clock.

Remark AI's SSP AI-powered features generates real-time alerts for proactive security and safety including:

Intelligent pre and post-forensic investigation that provides meta-data searches by utilizing physical and object-recognition attributes to speed up the investigation process

Intrusion / loitering / object / vehicle / trespassing detection

Live real-time large-capacity people counting and crowd analysis

Preventative behavioral analysis such as loitering, dropping of unattended bags, vandalism, graffiti, fights

Suspicious fire, object, and smoke detection

Visual dashboard with actionable insights and reports for daily monitoring and customer flow analysis

"We are pleased to announce the Fremont Street Experience as an anchor customer and partner. Each year, 26 million visitors, or the equivalent of a daily 70,000 person sold-out Las Vegas Raiders game, come downtown to visit the Fremont Street Experience. Its security is paramount to the City of Las Vegas. Our Smart Safety Platform takes raw video content and turns it into data-driven intelligence with actionable insights and real-time alerts on potential security breaches. Users can monitor and respond to incidents in real time, simplify and automate security operations, and accelerate response times," said Kai Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

"We are delighted with the performance of Remark's AI-powered Smart Safety Platform, having seen its benefits during two recent well attended free concerts by the Stone Temple Pilots and Flo Rida" says Mark Reddon, Director of Security for the Fremont Street Experience. "Remark delivered as promised, giving us the analytical insights into crowd count and traffic patterns, allowing us to properly manage our security presence and ensure the safety of the high turnout audience. Having seen its efficacy, we are looking to further deploy Remark's SSP among our other cameras, while supplementing security coverage for live events with Remark's Smart Sentry Units. As we continue with the future 3rd street expansion of the Fremont Street Experience, we are excited about growing our long-term partnership with Remark and look forward to utilizing its full suite of AI products."

About the Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont Street Experience is a five-block entertainment district in historic downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.The centerpiece of the Fremont Street Experience is Viva Vision, the world's largest video screen. The Viva Vision screen is 1,375 feet long, 90 feet wide and is suspended 90 feet above the pedestrian mall below. The screen has 49.3 million LED lights and a 600,000-watt sound system.Viva Vision features free light shows, free, every night of the week. Fremont Street Experience also has an extensive schedule of live concerts and entertainment on three stages.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real-time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. With headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com ).

