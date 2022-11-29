ERC Digital Launches to Help Small Businesses Secure Tax Refunds, Leveraging Big Four Accounting Firm Technology

Up to $26,000 Per Employee Available to Millions of Small Businesses Who Employed Staff Through the Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC Digital, the service empowering small businesses to receive United States government tax incentives, has launched after teaming with a Big Four accounting firm to bring industry-leading tax knowledge to the ERC process. ERC Digital is the only organization of its kind to do so, as well as collaborate with IRS technology partner Tax Status, furthering its mission to bring small businesses the same opportunities and resources as large corporations.

"Small businesses deserve to get the ERC Tax Credit available to them without hassle and unnecessary complexity."

Originally created as part of the CARES Act in 2020, the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) was part of the initiatives to encourage sustained employment and small business support. For qualified employers, the ERC provides up to $26,000 in tax credit refunds per employee. Unfortunately, many small businesses have yet to take advantage of this program due to the complexity of the filing process.

The ERC Digital service simplifies the process of getting employers tax relief. Through deep expertise across key areas including how to navigate government processes, improving regulated filing efficiencies and now, the addition of partners and technology utilizations that provide deep industry knowledge, ERC Digital is helping advocate for small businesses across the country.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Now, more than ever, they deserve to get the money that is available to them and benefit from industry-leading expertise like that provided by a Big Four accounting firm," said Michael Coghlan, Co-CEO of ERC Digital. "With ERC Digital, small businesses have a streamlined path to checking eligibility, preparing their ERC filings, and tracking the filing all through a transparent and efficient process."

"We believe in the importance of small businesses and making sure they have every advantage available to them to get the full refunds they deserve through the Employee Retention Credit," said Chuck Hayes, Senior Vice President at Tax Status. "We're proud to contribute our expertise and insight to ERC Digital and help make claiming ERC easier and more transparent for businesses everywhere."

Companies who employed staff through the pandemic can find out if they are eligible for the ERC by going to www.ercdigital.com .

ERC Digital is a product of Global Government Partners, a collaboration between industry experts in helping small businesses navigate government process and technology experts with deep background in simplifying regulated industry filings.

See if your small business is eligible for the ERC at www.ercdigital.com.

