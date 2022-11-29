Disruptive Futures Institute Releases Volume I of Long-Awaited Collection "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption"

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute launches the first standalone book of its four-Volume collection The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption .

Disruption is no longer merely a single or recurring event but a steady state. Staying relevant means developing capabilities to prepare more imaginatively - both for resilience and capturing new opportunities. The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption shows you how.

Volume I - "Reframing and Navigating Disruption" - lays the foundations for how to make sense of our complex, nonlinear, and uncertain world. Chapter titles include:

Your Introduction to Disruption: Why This Guidebook, Today

New Mindsets for Driving Disruption

Our Best "UN-VICE" for the Disruptive Futures

Constants and Drivers of Disruption

Navigating Disruption: Anticipating Inflection Points

Thinking in Different Time Horizons

It's Alive: Technology, Innovation & Unintended Consequences

Artificial Intelligence: Big Data & the Future of Decision-Making

Info-Ruption: The Internet of Existence & Cyber Insecurity

Existential & Climate Risks as the Ultimate Catalysts

Glossary of Disruption Terms

This Guidebook draws on decades of strategic insights advising founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, boards, and shareholders in Silicon Valley and globally on evaluating their competitiveness, strategic investments, innovations, and disruptions ahead. The Guidebook explores the next-order implications of our increasingly unpredictable world and how to prepare for, leverage, and drive the systemic disruptions ahead.

Cathy Hackl, founder of Journey & Tech Futurist, wrote the Foreword to Volume I:

"With his team, Roger created an operating manual, a system of content to build fluency in the language of uncertainty, disruption, and unpredictability. This guidebook offers a rich and practical set of resources for anyone - organizations, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, and learners - to capitalize on disruption."

- Cathy Hackl, Excerpt from Volume I Foreword "Reframing and Navigating Disruption"

After today's launch of Volume I, the next three Volumes will be released in December 2022, January and February 2023 respectively:

Volume II - FRAMEWORKS. Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty : Practical frameworks to help you and your business stay relevant in the 21st century.

Volume III - YOUR LIFE. Beta Your Life: Existence in a Disruptive World : What does constant change and uncertainty mean to you as an individual?

Volume IV - YOUR BUSINESS. Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation: What does our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world mean for you as a business?

The authors are Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin. A foresight strategist, venture capitalist, and writer, Roger's expertise lies at the intersection of futures studies, systems thinking, and sustainable value creation, building on 20 years of leading global technology M&A and investment banking businesses. Lidia is a journalist, science fiction writer, and professional futurist. Her work focuses on innovation, emerging technology and trends, virtual reality, and gaming.

Further information, including extensive media interest and praise, is available on www.thrivingondisruption.com .

The printed Guidebook is available to order at bookstores ( Amazon , Barnes & Noble …), while the eBook is downloadable on Apple Books , Amazon Kindle , Barnes & Noble , Kobo …

Details of Volume I - "Reframing and Navigating Disruption"

Publisher: Disruptive Futures Institute LLC

Language: English

Paperback: 596 pages

ISBN: 978-1-955110-00-6 (print)

ISBN: 978-1-955110-01-3 (ebook)

About the Collection

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a four-Volume Collection published by Disruptive Futures Institute. The authors are Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World's Capital for Understanding Disruption

San Francisco-based Disruptive Futures Institute is a Think Tank offering education, research, and thought leadership on adapting to our increasingly complex and uncertain world.

