Contentstack Commits Equity to Fund Future CSR Initiatives through Pledge 1%

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader and composable architecture pioneer, today announced the conclusion of a year of giving through its Contentstack Cares Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program by setting aside 1% of its annual revenue in the form of equity through Pledge 1% . The value of this equity will grow with the company and fund future Contentstack Cares initiatives through a dedicated Foundation.

Since taking the pledge in 2018, Contentstack has made time and product commitments as well as a series of charitable donations. CEO Neha Sampat and CTO Nishant Patel will join other Pledge 1% "Builders" at the Giving Tuesday Nasdaq Bell Ringing on Giving Tuesday to celebrate the expanded partnership.

"We're excited to add equity to our Contentstack Cares mix," said Sampat. "One of our core values is that 'we care deeply about our customers and the communities we serve.' For us, that's not just a value, but a way we live and work. We have worked hard to build a culture of caring and it is one of the things I'm proudest of as CEO."

Pledge 1% is a global movement to inspire, educate and empower companies to effectively leverage their financial assets for positive social impact. It encourages companies of all sizes to donate 1% of their time, product, profit, or equity to any charity of their choice.

In addition to the Pledge 1% commitment, here are some examples of how Contentstack has brought their Contentstack Cares initiatives to life over the past year:

Partnered with Phin for Good on Giving Tuesday and Earth Day to donate over $9,000 to various charities as chosen by employees.

Hosted Contentstack Cares Day, an annual day-off for volunteering. 106 employees participated on March 25 to help do everything from packing boxes for their local unhoused population to working with organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Participated in America's Turkey Trot virtual race, which raises money for World Central Kitchen. Thus far, Contentstack employees have raised over $2,000 for this year's race. Sampat and Patel, the founders of Contentstack, have vowed to match up to $2,500 of the money generated from employee sign-ups.

Raised over $75,000 to support a charitable trust in India to feed and provide PPE for over one million migrant, displaced workers at the height of the pandemic. At a time when vaccines were not readily available, the company organized a COVID-19 vaccine drive distributing 1,000+ vaccines in the Virar-Vasai region where many members of the team and their families live.

Designed a new website for The Milligan Foundation, an organization providing relocation and transportation resources for domestic violence victims; revamped the website and produced a highlight reel for Partnerships for Children, a non-profit supporting CPS caseworkers and foster children in Central Texas .

"We like to give back and have fun doing it," added Sampat. "One of my favorite things is seeing all the ways people give back in their unique and creative ways in our Contentstack Cares Slack channel. Some clean up their neighborhood parks and others volunteer in nearby refugee housing centers."

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 15,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit pledge1percent.org .

