THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ISLAND RESORT & SPA ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION RENOVATION

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, located on Hilton Head Island's iconic white sand beaches and nestled amidst swaying palmetto trees, offers travelers a true Low Country oasis. Located on Conde' Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards' "Best Island in the US", the oceanfront property captures the island's distinct charm and blends into its natural beachfront surroundings.

The resort has tapped acclaimed firm, Ellis Adams Design, to transform each of the resort's rooms and suites into an extension of the island's natural landscape to create a luxurious coastal escape. The resort's refreshed accommodations — inspired by the wispy sea oats and sweetgrass of Hilton Head Island – will encourage rejuvenation and relaxation by balancing wellness and casual adventure. Taking cues from nature, the light and airy color palette was derived from the island's sandy shores and marshlands, deep green foliage, and skies awash in blue, so that each room's design is rich, natural and warm.

"Since 1988, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has been delivering approachable luxury with personalized service and energizing experiences, empowering guests to feel their best and make unforgettable memories. This investment in refreshing our guest rooms and suites will truly provide our guests a sense of the island and allow us to maintain our positioning as a leading resort in the South, " said Mike Tighe, General Manager.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa offers 8 different room types along with 7 distinct suite options for guests to choose from, all featuring spacious balconies, and Westin's Signature Heavenly Bed. Renovated suites will include the Resort and Carolina King Suites as well as the Atlantic, Vice Presidential, and Presidential suites, with additional plans to unveil two new specialty suites ideal for families and group trips in the coming months.

About The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, perched on Hilton Head Island's iconic white sand beaches and nestled amidst swaying palmetto trees, offers travelers a true South Carolina oasis. Located alongside one of the country's top-ten ranking, family-friendly beaches, the oceanfront property captures the island's distinct charm and blends into its beachfront surroundings with green rooftops and palm tree-lined walkways. The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa offers five on-site dining destinations—The Carolina Room, Ingredients, Splash, Oceans, and View 32; a revitalizing full-service Heavenly Spa by Westin™; privileged access to the Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club; nearly 39,000 square feet of flexible, multi-use, indoor and outdoor event space; a state-of-the art fitness facility; three beachside swimming pools; private access to pristine beaches spanning 12 miles for an unparalleled escape; poolside and beachside private cabanas; and much more.

