Saks Debuts 2022 Holiday Campaign Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, is celebrating the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund. The campaign kicked off with the iconic Saks light show and window unveiling at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, featuring a special performance of "Your Song" by Sir Elton John. Viewers across the globe can experience the Saks window unveiling and momentous appearance by Sir Elton John via Saks Live , presented by Mastercard.

"Saks is proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and partner with Sir Elton John, who shares our passion for self expression through creativity and fashion," says Marc Metrick, Saks CEO. "At Saks, we are committed to connecting with our customers through unique experiences and impactful partnerships. We're pleased to work with this incredible organization to provide our customers with an opportunity to give back this holiday season and look forward to sharing this meaningful campaign across the total Saks Fifth Avenue experience."

THE ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP

Saks' partnership includes a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund, a curated multi-vendor merchandise collection, dedicated holiday window displays at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, two Saks Live events and editorial content across its digital platforms. Customers can shop the collection and read more about the partnership in The Edit , the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is one of the world's leading independent AIDS organizations whose mission is to overcome the stigma and neglect that keep us from ending the AIDS epidemic for everyone, everywhere. The Rocket Fund is the Foundation's transformative $125 million campaign to redouble the fight against AIDS.

Saks' $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund includes $500,000 of proceeds from the multi-vendor merchandise collection , regardless of sales. The collection is co-curated by Saks and Sir Elton John and features products across all categories including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, kids, beauty and home. More than 60 designers are participating including Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Wales Bonner, Jonathan Adler, Jason Wu, Paco Rabanne and more. Saks is showcasing looks from the multi-vendor collection with three dedicated windows on 50th Street at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship location. Gucci, who is Sir Elton John's exclusive costume designer for his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, has a bespoke window. The display features archival looks from the brand that can only be seen at Saks Fifth Avenue including custom-made suits for Sir Elton John.

Both Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and CEO of Rocket Entertainment Group, are participating in Saks Live events to discuss the Foundation's mission, the importance of giving back during the holiday season and their collaboration with Saks:

November 29 : David Furnish chats with Versace's Chief Creative Officer, Donatella Versace , about fashion and philanthropy.

December 6 : Sir Elton John and Gucci's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele , discuss friendship, collaboration and commitments to philanthropy with a focus on the Elton John AIDS Foundation, moderated by David Furnish .

"I'm excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond," says Sir Elton John. "While it's the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn't forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect, and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks' generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care."

SAKS HOLIDAY WINDOWS & LIGHT SHOW

On view through January 3, 2023, Saks is bringing a newly designed light show to its New York Flagship store. For the first time ever, the iconic Saks light show has dynamic lighting displays that illuminate from within the windows and coordinate with the light show on the building's facade. With new LEDs and over 600,000 individual points of light, the experience is more colorful, vibrant and immersive than ever before. The light show features a holiday medley of Elton John songs including "Step into Christmas," "Cold Heart PNAU Remix," "Your Song" and "Merry Christmas."

For the thirteenth consecutive year, the Saks holiday windows and light show are presented by Mastercard. This year, the legendary center six windows on Fifth Avenue are inspired both by the theme of heartwarming holiday gifts from years past and the partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The whimsy and brilliant colors of the windows and the nostalgic games - including rocket ships and kaleidoscopes - are a nod to Sir Elton John's joyous personality and can be seen throughout the spectacular installations.

About Saks

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. To reach our goal we've launched The Rocket Fund, a transformative $125M campaign to eradicate AIDS by 2030. We're targeting our global efforts to the most vulnerable of communities, where stigmatization, marginalization, and poverty have led to high rates of HIV and limited access to healthcare. Together we can ensure that everyone has access to the stigma-free prevention services, testing, treatment and supports they need and the compassionate care they deserve.

