ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in F45 Training Holdings Inc. with Losses of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or "the Company") (NYSE: FXLV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. F45 released a "strategic update" on July 26, 2022. The Company announced it "initiated a comprehensive review of its strategic and financial priorities in order to best position the Company to succeed and grow sustainably over the long term. As a result of this review, the Company is realigning its corporate operations around an updated growth outlook that prioritizes profitability and cash flow generation. This includes reducing operational expenses and strategically streamlining corporate functions, including reducing global workforce by approximately 110 employees." The Company also announced that "President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Adam J. Gilchrist has stepped down" Based on this news, shares of F45 crashed by more than 61.5% on July 27, 2022.

