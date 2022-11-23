New Rally House Store Arrives in the Kansas City Market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Park, KS, is where Rally House started, and the company is happy to announce a new storefront in this special location. Rally House Stanley Square resides on the city's west side, giving fans in this area access to a wide assortment of officially licensed sports apparel and accessories for various professional and collegiate teams. Plus, this store offers locally inspired products to show love for all things K.C.

The Kansas City metro has grown to trust Rally House as the top destination for quality team gear and local apparel, and this new location builds upon that sturdy connection. "It's amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park," says District Manager Tammy Hamilton. "The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!"

Customers can shop with the utmost confidence at Rally House Stanley Square, as this store only carries reputable vendors that produce durable and stylish merch. Patrons can shop brand names like Mitchell & Ness, '47, Nike, and New Era, along with many more. Additionally, the store stocks several fan-favorite teams, including the Chiefs, Royals, Kansas Jayhawks, K-State Wildcats, and numerous others.

The Kansas City area has many nationally recognized attractions, businesses, and themes. Thankfully Rally House Stanley Square has an expansive local assortment containing all sorts of local apparel and gifts. Some popular options include Boulevard Brewery, The Roasterie, and Wizard of Oz.

Visitors will have a blast shopping at Rally House Stanley Square, as there are plenty of products in stock and a friendly staff ready to help. There's also a comprehensive assortment of items that can ship to any state available at www.rallyhouse.com.

Rally House recommends that customers visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-stanley-square or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyStanleySquare) and Instagram (@rallyhousestanley) for the most current store news and updates.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

