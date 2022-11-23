Ambassador From Pakistan Will Update On Flood Crisis Tuesday at Press Club

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

NEWS ADVISORY:

Event: National Press Club Newsmaker News Conference with Masood Khan, Ambassador from Pakistan to the United States

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW 13th Floor, Washington, D.C 20045

Details:

Earlier this year Pakistan suffered a devastating flood that caused significant death and injury among its people. The floodwaters covered more than 1/3 of the country. Contributing factors included excessive rains from the rising temperature of the Indian Ocean and rapid, early melting of the mountain snowcaps. These factors are one of the most clear indications of the role of climate change in natural disasters.

Ambassador Khan briefed at the Press Club earlier in the year at the outbreak of the crisis. Now he can describe the rebuilding effort and the strategic needs of his country. He can also discuss challenges such as waterborne diseases and the role of solutions such as direct foreign investment in addition to aid.

The American people – including those of Pakistani heritage-- have been generous early donors to the relief efforts. Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday and there are many worthy causes but the people of Pakistan are truly in need at this time.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club