Delta selected among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for 12 consecutive years

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been selected among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for the 12th consecutive year. Delta's brand value this year increased by 8% compared with 2021, reaching US $426 million and setting a record of ten consecutive years of growth. The Best Global Taiwan Brands Survey is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Interbrand, an international brand valuation institution.

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer of Delta, stated, "Delta has marked a new milestone in 2022 that ushers in a new era for the next 50 years. We have successfully transformed ourselves from a component supplier to a system integration solution provider, and we continue to innovate our products and services and seize opportunities in the market. As a result, we have witnessed outstanding and growing business performance despite the impact of the global pandemic in recent years. Today, Delta is getting closer to users and has expanded from a pure industrial brand to include a commercial brand, with the business scope covering electric vehicle charging, smart buildings, microgrids, and energy solutions, to create a healthy, safe, and people-oriented smart city. Delta's Brand Inauguration Year was 2010 and our brand value has grown steadily over the past decade. This year, Delta launched a brand-new corporate identity and carried out a series of brand campaigns under the theme of "Unceasing Innovation for a Better Living" to highlight how Delta's energy-saving solutions facilitate sustainable transitions. We are looking forward to working with our partners to continuously enhance Delta's brand and strive toward a new era."

Delta has adhered to the brand promise of "Smarter. Greener. Together." and incorporated environment, social, and governance (ESG) best practices into its own business model and operations to create a sustainable brand. At the recent 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations, Delta successfully held a side event and an action hub in the Blue Zone to demonstrate our energy storage solutions and coral restoration achievements to the world, while exchanging ideas and sharing our experiences with global climate opinion leaders. We continue to contribute to energy conservation and carbon reduction with our innovation capabilities. The high-efficiency products we shipped between 2010 to 2021 have helped clients save 35.9 billion kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to reducing roughly 19.01 million tons of global carbon emissions. Delta is also actively creating healthy and energy-saving buildings around the world through technology and so far, has built or made donations of 32 green buildings, as well as two certified green data centers. Among them, 15 certified green office buildings and five certified green buildings donated for academic purposes have saved a total of 18.09 million kWh of electricity during 2021, equivalent to reducing 11,142 tons of carbon emissions. We will continue to strive for more innovation and energy conservation to achieve our net-zero vision.

Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its businesses cover industrial automation, building automation, ICT energy, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, display and visualization. Delta is committed to realizing the goal of smart manufacturing and smart city. In alignment with the business mission of "to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta has combined corporate social responsibility with business models and adopted the core technology of high-efficiency power electronics to respond to environmental issues caused by climate change. Delta has established sales offices, R&D bases, and manufacturing sites in 200 locations worldwide.

Delta's achievements in business operations, technological innovation, and corporate social responsibility have been recognized with numerous international awards and prizes for years. Since 2011, Delta has been selected for the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for ten consecutive years and achieved Leadership rating in the 2019 Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP's) annual review for the third time.

