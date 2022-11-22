David's Bridal Introduces Exclusive Galina Signature Fragrance Collection

The leading bridal and special occasion retailer releases a new fragrance line for the perfect finishing touch to any look ahead of the holiday gifting season.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority added a new romantic touch to its product offerings. For the first time in the retailer's history, David's Bridal will now offer exclusive fragrances for all occasions. Offering three uniquely romantic and sophisticated scents, Devotion, Infatuation, and Dream perfectly reflect freezing your special moment in time and coming back to it with every spritz. Boasting with sentimental and romantic nods to your special day, the new fragrance collection offers timeless, celebratory scents, modernized to invoke memories—then, now, and forever.

Curated by David's Bridal's expert in-house team of designers, Galina Signature fragrances were crafted with memories in mind. With three exclusive, romantic scents, the Galina Signature fragrance collection is the perfect gift for someone special this holiday gifting season.

Devotion is delicate and timeless, bringing a modern twist to a classic rose scent.

Dream offers a soft and comforting oasis, enveloping a musky woods scent in a jasmine finish.

Infatuation is bright and happy, infusing floral notes with a tangerine pop.

These three fragrances supply the modern bride and beyond with the perfect finishing touch for her big day and for years to come. Even the details down to the delicate glass bottle design were handcrafted with care. The fragrances retail at $12.50 for a 10mL travel size and $49.50 for a 50mL bottle with an extra 5% off for Diamond Members.

"Galina Signature has always been a staple at David's for romantic and head turning pieces; introducing a fragrance collection to complement our exclusive brand was only natural" said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "It is important we deliver products that represent who our customers are – they're classic, playful, sexy, and romantic. This fragrance collection achieves it all. Proving we are more than a dress retailer; we aim to provide the head-to-toe look for all of life's special moments and this fragrance line is the perfect finishing touch. We are thrilled to be able to serve her big day and take her back to it with every spritz."

Boasting versatility, exquisite details, and custom artistry, the new Galina Signature fragrance line showcases David's Bridals consumer diversity in every bottle. The collection features scents to complement the bachelorette party to rehearsal dinner and reception as well as date nights, parties, prom, homecoming, Quinceañera and more. This one-of-a-kind collection is now available to try-on and purchase at all David's Bridal retailers as well as on DavidsBridal.com. Customers can also join the over two million members in their industry-leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive special deals on this exclusive fragrance collection and more.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

