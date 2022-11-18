Wright & Filippis Discloses Cyber Incident

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright & Filippis, a healthcare company, was subject to a cybersecurity attack from January 26 to January 28, 2022.

With assistance from third-party experts, Wright & Filippis took immediate steps to secure its systems and investigate the nature and scope of the Incident. On May 2, 2022, Wright & Filippis discovered the incident may have impacted personal health information ("PHI") or personally identifiable information ("PII") but has found no evidence that any of this data was misused.

Wright & Filippis' electronic medical record system was not impacted, but the incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to certain files or accounting records that may have contained one or more of the following data elements: name, date of birth, patient number, social security number, financial account number, and/or health insurance information.

As part of its investigation, Wright & Filippis worked diligently to identify any PHI or PII that may have been subject to unauthorized access or acquisition from the incident and identify individuals to whom that PHI and PII related. This process was time-intensive, but ultimately necessary to properly identify potentially affected individuals.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with applicable law, Wright & Filippis is providing notice so that affected individuals can take steps to minimize the risk that their information could be misused. More information is available at www.firsttoserve.com/notice, including how to obtain a free credit report or set up a credit freeze.

Wright & Filippis strives to protect the privacy and security of sensitive information. The company has worked diligently to determine how this incident happened and is taking appropriate measures to prevent a similar situation in the future. Since the incident, the company has implemented a series of cybersecurity enhancements, including installation of additional endpoint detection and response software, resetting all passwords, and rebuilding affected servers. For additional information, please visit www.firsttoserve.com/notice.

Wright & Filippis provides patients with prosthetics, orthotics, and accessibility solutions.

