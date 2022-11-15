Unwrap the Secrets to Gift Giving: Dating.com Reveals a Guide to Holiday Gifting for Your Significant Other

Amid ongoing inflation and ahead of a potential recession, personal finances are top of mind for singles and couples going into the holiday season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of the Dating Group, the company behind over 30 online dating sites, today revealed survey findings that shed light on how much money people are willing to spend on their significant others this holiday season. According to the newly collected data, 47% of people are capping their spending at $125. Additional findings revealed the top gifts to avoid giving your significant other.

(PRNewsfoto/Dating.com) (PRNewswire)

"The holiday season can be a stressful time for everyone, especially couples trying to figure out what gifts are appropriate to give to one another. It is especially challenging for newer couples who have not exchanged gifts with each other before to understand the appropriate price range of a gift, or how 'serious' it should be," said Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "With increasingly turbulent economic times, any kind of gift giving feels like a big financial commitment for many people in relationships."

Key survey findings include:

Longer relationship means more money spent : 66% of respondents believe that the amount of money spent on holiday gifts should depend on how long the couple has been exclusively dating. 71% said they wouldn't spend any money on a gift at all if they were with their partner for 7 months or less.

Gifts from the heart : More couples (53%) are opting for experiential and sentimental gifts. Respondents indicated framed pictures of pets and cooking classes will be popular gifts to give this year. Affordability and shared experiences are emerging as a current gifting trend.

No gifts agreement : 43% of respondents in relationships have agreed to not buy gifts for each other for the holidays. However, 62% of those who agreed to refrain from gifting have bought something for their partner anyway, but got no gift in return.

High expectations, low budget: While most people are cutting back on gifts this year in light of inflation and growing cost-of-living expenses, 38% said they would break up with their significant other if they didn't receive an appropriate gift. 35% of people have broken up with their partner after they received an inappropriate or disappointing gift, or no gift at all.

"While the holiday season is the season of giving, there are a few things to remember when deciding on the right gift for your significant other. Choosing a great gift can be easier than you think, but remember not to go too small or too big, to be realistic with your gift choice, and to consider your partner's interests as you're gift shopping," continued Sullivan.

Maria's tips on gifts to avoid giving this holiday season include:

Pets : Unless your partner explicitly and repeatedly noted their serious interest in being gifted a pet for the holidays, you should refrain from buying them one. Pets are a lot of work and they're also not cheap. They deserve a loving home with pet parents that are willing to take care of them and who are ready to allocate a significant part of their budget to their everyday needs.

Household items : Again, unless your partner explicitly and seriously noted their desire for a new vacuum cleaner, daily essentials are not a good idea. Refrain from buying them cleaning products, cookware, or other average household items. Not only are these items lackluster, but your partner might also interpret them to mean that you are reminding them to do the household chores they've been putting off.

Cars : Don't buy a car for your partner without making absolutely sure they want one and without assessing your/their savings first. While car commercials often depict an excited person finding a new car with a big bow on it in their driveway, if you and/or your partner can't afford the expenses of a new or additional car, then their reaction won't be as pleased as you might think.

A home: Buying a new house or apartment is a huge, serious step in most relationships and shouldn't be a surprise or a one-sided decision. Couples should go through the homebuying process together - and only if they're ready for the investment, both emotionally and financially.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and to find your match please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the world to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 700 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Dating Group brands include Dating.com, Dil Mil, Once, Cupid Media, DateMyAge, LovingA, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dating.com