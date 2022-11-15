Richmond American to Debut New Model Homes in Galt

The Citrine and the Zinc will open this weekend at Seasons at Caterina

GALT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that two brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours on Saturday, November 19, at Seasons at Caterina (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtCaterina). This community showcases four inspired single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSac), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtCaterinaTours)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Citrine and Zinc models at Seasons at Caterina for Saturday, November 19, or Sunday, November 20, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More about Seasons at Caterina:

New single- and two-story homes with open layouts and designer details

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,870 to 2,380 sq. ft.

Guest suites and RV garages available

Close proximity to Elk Grove , Sacramento and the Bay Area

Convenient access to notable schools, parks, playgrounds and wineries

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Caterina will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Caterina is located off of Kost Road and Joy Drive, 880 J Street in Galt. Call 209-781-4125 to schedule a tour or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this must-see community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

