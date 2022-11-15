The Op Games | Usaopoly Launches MONOPOLY: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition

Squad up with the most adorable version of the classic game and collect an exclusive plush in the first-ever Squishmallows game to hit retail

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Usaopoly (The Op Games), the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, along with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), today launched the plush-inspired version of a classic game with MONOPOLY®: Original Squishmallows™ Collector's Edition, taking the in-demand license to the tabletop for the first time. As a great gift for any fan who wants to squish, collect, and squad up with Original Squishmallows, the game features an exclusive collectible 4" Squishmallows Cam the Cat Plush which can only be found in the game.

Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition Board Game from The Op Games | Usaopoly (PRNewswire)

In this new twist on the world's most popular board game, players can gather their fellow Squishmallow fans and friends to buy, sell and trade their way to victory. Players can collect properties featuring some of their favorite Squishmallows from the Classic Squad to the Fantasy Squad including Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox, Hans the Hedgehog, Gary the Giraffe, Benny the Bigfoot, Patty the Cow, Cienna the Caticorn, and many more. The game features signature Squishmallows touches in every component with the classic Railroad properties updated to Rare Edition, Ultra Rare, Special Edition, and Select Series, and the Community Chest and Chance cards morphing into "Mallow Days" and "Squish Squad" cards.

"We love the opportunity to merge two beloved properties into a game that people will love, which is why we're so excited to launch MONOPOLY®: Original Squishmallows™," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "At The Op, we're all about utilizing board games to bring people together so we love that this new game allows kids to expand their collection in a new medium that can be shared with friends and family. We're honored to bring the first-ever Squishmallows board game to retail and know that this will be at the top of the holiday wish list for Squishmallows fans and collectors."

Designed for 2 to 6 players, ages 8 and up, MONOPOLY®: Original Squishmallows™ features 6 custom sculpted tokens including Cam Silhouette, Fellin' Mallow, Headphones, Rainbow, Sunglasses, and Hang Tag. The game also includes custom Squishmallows themed Monopoly Money, Squads instead of traditional "Houses" and Collections as the classic "Hotels."

MONOPOLY®: Original Squishmallows™ (MSRP: $59.99) is available now at Barnes and Noble, Box Lunch, The Op Game's website and local toy and game stores Nationwide - just in time for the holiday gifting season. To complete your ultimate collection, The Op Games also has a Squishmallows™ "#Share My Squad" 1000 Piece Puzzle (MSRP: $17.99) featuring Squishmallows from various Squads including Puff the Penguin, Austin the Avocado, Monica the Axolotl, and more, all cuddled up around Cam the Cat.

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950's. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About The Op Games - Usaopoly

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! The company's diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, YAHTZEE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, SMASH UP, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products, and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC; THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS &" DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, on toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com

