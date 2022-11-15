O.C. Tanner's Meghan Stettler Recognized as One of Human Resources Director's Global 100 Leaders for the Second Consecutive Year

The leaders featured on this year's HRD Global 100 were selected for their outstanding commitment to their companies and people over the past 12 months

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced that Meghan Stettler, a director at the O.C. Tanner Institute, has been named to this year's Human Resources Director (HRD) Global 100 list.

"I'm truly honored and grateful to be named among HRD's 100 most influential leaders two years running," said Stettler. "This is a win for the entire O.C. Tanner Institute team who consistently deliver market-leading research and insights to help organizations and their people thrive amid ongoing change. I am proud of all we continue to accomplish together."

A division within O.C. Tanner, the O.C. Tanner Institute is a research and education team focused on delivering valuable insights on corporate culture, the employee experience, and recognition to help organizations intentionally create healthy, productive workplace cultures.

Since joining in 2020, Stettler has transformed the O.C. Tanner Institute by expanding new and existing communication channels to provide timely and relevant content that elevates the company's approach as well as that of other top HR practitioners around the globe. As an internationally respected thought leader, each year she addresses thousands of people across the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, IMEA, and United Kingdom, as well as regularly featured in HRD Magazine and others on key topics from the Institute's annual Global Culture Report, such as community, employee fulfillment, hybrid work, leadership, and recognition.

"We are thrilled that Meghan has been honored again in the HRD Global 100 list," said Gary Beckstrand, vice president of the O.C. Tanner Institute. "Myself and every member of the Institute team are constantly inspired by Meghan's great work and dedication, so it is no wonder HRD has chosen her to honor among so many other inspiring individuals."

Now in its third year, and drawing from six markets – the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, and the U.K. – HRD's annual Global 100 celebrates the best and brightest individuals the HR sector has to offer. It focuses on those who have delivered outstanding results, introduced new initiatives, refined existing working practices and also acted as a source of inspiration to colleagues.

You can view the complete HRD Global 100 list here: https://www.hcamag.com/ca/best-in-hr/global-100-hr-2022/426881 .

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud™ employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com .

