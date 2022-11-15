MEDIA ALERT: Aviatrix Leads Business-Critical Cloud Infrastructure Conversation at AWS re:Invent 2022

Enterprise Network Architects and Industry Leaders Highlight Best Practices for Optimizing Application Availability, Performance, Security, and Cost in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, will be at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022 from November 28 - December 2 in Las Vegas, NV bringing together experts to discuss what's next in cloud networking. As businesses begin migrating their most critical applications to the cloud, there's increasing demand for hybrid networking software that delivers enterprise-grade visibility and control. Please join Aviatrix and leading industry experts at Booth #2020 and throughout the week at AWS re:Invent: https://aviatrix.com/aws-reinvent-2022/

The Leader in Cloud Networking and Network Security (PRNewsfoto/Aviatrix) (PRNewswire)

Here's where to hear from Aviatrix customers and experts throughout the show:

Intelligent Cloud Networking: Create Simplicity, Remove Complexity (Session PRT214; MGM Grand 120; Tuesday, November 29 th from 12:30-1:30 PM ) -- What makes intelligent cloud networking, intelligent? Learn how Gainwell Technologies' Senior Network Architects George Buckman and Rick Zotz manage their AWS environment to get more from their cloud network.

Aviatrix's Steve Mullaney on theCUBE (Booth #4050; Sands Level 2) -- Aviatrix's President & CEO will be interviewed by SiliconANGLE Media's theCUBE, which covers enterprise tech thought leadership worldwide. See the interview live or on-demand after the show.

Ensure a Smooth Cloud Migration for SAP S/4HANA (Partner Session PRT008; Venetian Theater 2; Tuesday, November 29 th from 2:15 PM - 2:30 PM ) -- Learn how to create the business-critical infrastructure necessary for migrating business-critical applications such as SAP S/4HANA to the cloud.

Booth Theater Sessions (Aviatrix Booth #2020) -- Join us at the Aviatrix booth theater, where cloud networking experts will discuss new developments, best practices, and lessons in cloud networking.

In addition to the theater sessions at Aviatrix Booth #2020, attendees to the booth will find:

Hands-On Demos of the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform and new features including its cost intelligence module, and new features including its cost intelligence module, CostIQ™ . CostIQ leverages distributed telemetry built into its cloud network to accurately measure usage of shared cloud network resources by accountable cost centers.

Discount Codes for the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program. The self-paced, six-hour Associate training covers networking and security concepts for various cloud service providers. Register for this course ( $895 value) for free with an exclusive discount code available at the Aviatrix booth. . The self-paced, six-hour Associate training covers networking and security concepts for various cloud service providers. Register for this course (value) for free with an exclusive discount code available at the Aviatrix booth.

ACEs with advanced certifications are also invited to attend an exclusive invite-only meet-up at the Aviatrix suite. Please register your interest here.

Visit Aviatrix at AWS re:Invent 2022 at Booth #2020. Contact us here to reserve an appointment or meet with Aviatrix at the show.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviatrix