Gong and LeadIQ Partner to Help Revenue Teams Ignite Sales Pipelines, Close More Deals

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, and LeadIQ, the leader in outbound sales prospecting, today announced a new integrated solution that helps customer-facing teams drive more sales pipeline and close more deals, at an unbeatable price.

LeadIQ provides top-of-funnel sales support, helping sales teams understand buyers and providing the right contact data for the right prospects at the right time. Gong enables sales teams to effectively manage sales opportunities based on the reality of customer interactions and AI-driven insights.

With the partnership, customer-facing teams now have a powerful sales solution to boost their pipelines and then effectively manage deals to closed-won. They can create more opportunities with LeadIQ – finding, capturing, and syncing contact data; communicating with prospects at the optimal time; and quickly generating personalized sales messages. Sales teams can then close more of these deals using the Gong Reality Platform.

"This partnership is all about creating incredible value for sales teams by addressing their two most critical concerns: driving more pipeline and closing more deals," said Eddie O'Brien, SVP of Partnerships at Gong. "We're excited to join forces with LeadIQ and offer our customers a solution that can be deployed quickly, easily, and at an unbeatable price."

"No matter how well you manage deals, it all starts with creating and driving an active sales pipeline," said Ben Kwon, COO, LeadIQ. "Customer-facing teams can now boost their prospecting and selling – end to end – by taking advantage of the industry-leading capabilities of Gong and LeadIQ."

The new Gong and LeadIQ offering is available immediately. To learn more, please visit the Gong + LeadIQ page .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,500 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, Sprout Social, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

About LeadIQ

LeadIQ helps make sales teams faster and more productive without sacrificing your CRM's data hygiene. Modern sellers are researching and discovering new prospects on the web every day but only spend 1/4 of the time prospecting them. Used by over 20,000 sales professionals, LeadIQ removes bottlenecks in the outbound selling process by automating the most tedious and repetitive tasks, saving the average sales rep six hours a week prospecting.

