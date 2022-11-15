Camatic Seating Uses Infor Integrated AI Solution to Help Improve Customer Satisfaction, Increase Revenues and Optimize Vendor Selection Process

Leading manufacturer of seating solutions for some of the most iconic venues in the world anticipates 5% increase in sales win rates and 93% faster vendor selection

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Camatic Seating — a leading supplier and manufacturer of ergonomic seating solutions for stadiums, arenas, cinemas, theaters, educational institutions and transit areas around the world — is using Infor's integrated artificial intelligence (AI) solution to help improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues and optimize the vendor selection process.

Melbourne, Australia-based Camatic Seating has developed innovative seating solutions for some of the most iconic venues in the world – including Wimbledon, the Sydney Opera House refurbishment, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the high-tech Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which hosted the 2019 Super Bowl. Camatic Seating also is a seating provider to stadiums of the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer (MLS).

As Camatic Seating grows and enters new markets, its goal is to continue to deliver seating solutions without delays, so customers can complete their construction projects as scheduled.

With Infor Coleman® AI, Camatic Seating anticipates that it will increase its sales-win rates by 5%, which would translate into $10 million to $15 million in new revenue. The company also expects that Infor Coleman AI will help speed up its vendor selection process by 93%, reducing the time it takes to pull vendor data from 30 minutes to two minutes.

"With artificial intelligence applied to key business processes, we now have the confidence to tell our customers we can deliver seating on time, which is critical for them to complete projects on their end — such as building out seating for a new stadium, cinema, or any construction with time sensitivity," said Jamarl Scase, planning and production control manager at Camatic Seating.

Improving sales forecasting and customer satisfaction

Taking advantage of the modern Infor OS technology platform that underpins Camatic Seating's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system — Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial Enterprise — Camatic Seating applied Infor Coleman AI to five years of disparate customer relationship management (CRM) data to help generate more accurate forecasts and win predictions. Implemented in less than 30 days, the AI-driven insights are delivered through Infor Birst® analytic dashboards, and those insights are accessible on demand.

Prior to leveraging Infor OS to better utilize data to generate insights, creating monthly sales forecasts was a manual process. Capacity planning, based on these forecasts, was prone to risk and unforeseen costs such as lack of supplies and outsourcing work to subcontractors.

Now, the entire organization uses the same real-time information to help deliver seating solutions to customers on time. Management and sales teams are more effective in strategic decision making; operations is better equipped to plan for capacity; and procurement can acquire the right number of raw materials at the right time.

Automating the vendor selection process

With Infor Coleman AI applied to vendor performance data, Camatic Seating can automatically assign grades to suppliers in five categories. Planners can quickly look at multiple suppliers in the same category and compare their ratings. There also is a summary breakdown of past vendor performance — in terms of delivery promptness, quality and price. The Camatic Seating team can make a selection based on the overall ranking, and it also can see the details behind the ranking.

"We weren't really analyzing the data in a consistent manner, and it led to us sometimes making the incorrect supply selection," Scase said. "Previously, it was arduous for the material planners to get that data out and analyze it, sometimes taking up to 30 minutes at a time to figure out what the supplier's performance had been. Now, by applying AI to our historical data, they can have that information with more accuracy and consistency at the touch of a button."

According to Scase, more accurate and targeted vendor selection ultimately leads to better delivery performance and the ability to manufacture better-quality products at a lower cost.

About Camatic Seating

For more than 55 years, Camatic Seating has provided exceptional audience comfort solutions in stadiums, theaters, cinemas and places of learning and culture across the globe. As an industry leader, Camatic Seating's products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards for the most demanding environments, indoors or outside. From humble beginnings as a small engineering company, Camatic Seating has remained family owned while growing into a leading global brand. The company continues to uphold its original quality engineering ethos and strong family business values while moving firmly to center stage in a competitive global market. Camatic Seating is proud of the seating solutions it has provided for public spaces around the world, using its proprietary designed and manufactured products. From local high schools to some of the world's most iconic theatres and stadiums, every seat is designed and fitted to meet the unique needs of venues and their audiences. From its global manufacturing facilities, Camatic Seating manages all aspects of the design, manufacturing and installation process, ensuring on-time, on-budget and high-quality installations. To learn more, please visit https://www.camatic.com/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

